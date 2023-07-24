Eastern Shore PHA Family Fun Day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Eastern Shore PHA (Prince Hall Affiliation) is hosting a Family Fun Day! Below is the information they sent us about the event:

On Saturday, July 29th from 12:00 – 4:00 P.M. at Daphne’s City Hall located on 1705 Main Street, we are hosting a Family Fun Day. In order to assist our communities and help prepare our children as they embark upon another school year, we will provide backpacks with school supplies. Light refreshments will be provided. For youth entertainment, bouncy houses donated by BJ’s Inflatables, face painting, games, an Ice Cream Truck, and a DJ will be onsite while adults will have the opportunity to donate blood (and receive a $20 Gift card) through the Blood Mobile of Life South Community Blood Center. The Baldwin County Branch of the NAACP and the U.S. Army, Navy, and Marine Corps will be onsite as well. We have planned a day of fun!

We would like to thank the City of Daphne, U.S. Arm, Navy and Marines Corp, Life South Community Blood Center, Blood Mobile, 225 Designs for our flyers, Andy Citrin Law Firm, all the churches, Cindy Prim for Hey Creamy World Ice Cream Truck, BJ’s Inflatables, the Baldwin County Branch of the NAACP, our Masonic brothers Pine Grove 639, Douglasville 945, and Eastern Star sisters Daphne Pride 387 and Rose Sharon 617.

Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge

https://mwphglofal.org

Mizpah Grand Chapter, Order of Eastern Star

http://mizpahgrandchapter.com

