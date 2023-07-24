Advertise With Us
Faith Academy Head Basketball Coach stepping down after two months

By Emily Cochran
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just two months after being named Faith Academy’s head basketball coach, Joey Nieves has stepped down. He was hired back in May from Pace, Florida where he started the basketball program at L.E.A.D Academy.

Nieves replaced Chad Applin who left the Rams in the Spring to become the head coach at Spanish Fort.

I spoke with Coach Nieves this morning about his reason for stepping down.

“My resignation was definitely a shock for all including me. I had full intentions to move closer to Mobile, but with a baby coming in December, the best thing for my family was to stay closer to our family in Florida. I wish Faith Academy all the best, as they were nothing but superb to me in my short time there.”

Assistant Coach Tyler Willie will be the interim coach until a new coach is hired.

