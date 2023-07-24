Foley plans to expand airport taxiway, hangars

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A $1.2-million project will improve the taxiway and add more needed hangar space at the Foley Municipal Airport.

The Foley City Council has voted to approve the bid of S.C. Stagner Contracting to build the taxi lane and an eight-unit T-hangar at the airport. The company’s bid was almost $1.2 million.

The council also voted to accept $531,000 in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration and Alabama Department of Transportation to pay some of the cost of the project. The remaining costs will be paid out over the next three years and additional funding from the FAA and ALDOT will also help pay much of those costs.

The Foley Airport has about 100 applicants on a waiting list for hangar space, according to the city. Mayor Ralph Hellmich said for a news release that the city is working to provide more space. He said the city is also applying for additional funding to expand facilities.

“It’s not to create some giant terminal for commercial traffic,” Hellmich said. “It’s basically to update and modernize our facilities, because they’re out of date.”

He said Foley is not the only local airport needing more hangar space

“I think all the airports in Baldwin County have a waiting list from what I understand,” Hellmich said.

Councilman Rick Blackwell said he has noticed an increasing number of aircraft parked at the airport .

“It gets more and more,” Blackwell said. “There’s more airplanes than I’ve ever seen at the airport.”

The city acknowledged that residents have expressed concern about growth and noise issues at the airport. The city could look into planting shrubbery and building board fences between the airport and nearby homes to create a buffer, according to the news release by the city.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.