FOX10 teams with partners for Operation Backpack

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The start of the new school year is right around the corner, and FOX10 is once again collecting school supplies.

And, we would love your help. We are teaming up with DHR in Mobile and Baldwin counties and the Green and Phillips law firm for Operation Backpack.

From now through July 28, you can drop off school supplies here at the FOX10 studios on Satchel Paige Drive in Mobile or at the Green and Phillips office on North Florida Street.

We’re talking about everything you can think of to help students have a successful school year. That includes notebooks, paper, bookbags and other items.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.