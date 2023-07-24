Advertise With Us
Hire One

FOX10 teams with partners for Operation Backpack

By WALA Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The start of the new school year is right around the corner, and FOX10 is once again collecting school supplies.

And, we would love your help. We are teaming up with DHR in Mobile and Baldwin counties and the Green and Phillips law firm for Operation Backpack.

From now through July 28, you can drop off school supplies here at the FOX10 studios on Satchel Paige Drive in Mobile or at the Green and Phillips office on North Florida Street.

We’re talking about everything you can think of to help students have a successful school year. That includes notebooks, paper, bookbags and other items.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den
(Source: MGN)
Mobile annexation election results

Latest News

Mobile PD investigates shooting on Azalea Road
1 victim taken to hospital after shooting at Azalea Road night spot
MCPSS school board approves Ladd deal
MCPSS school board approves Ladd deal
Mobile PD investigates shooting on Azalea Road
Mobile PD investigates shooting on Azalea Road
Foley plans to add a new taxiway and eight hangar units as part of a $1.2-million expansion...
Foley plans to expand airport taxiway, hangars