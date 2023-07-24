Heating back up this week!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Jason Smith.

After quiet and toasty day, we will have a pleasant and less humid evening for our Monday night. Skies will be clear, and conditions will be calm.

Tuesday will start with nice, with temps dropping into the low 70s. It will heat up quickly from there. Highs will be in the mid 90s by the afternoon. Once again, it simply won’t be that humid. That means the heat index values should be under 100 and there’s no heat advisory in place. It will also be dry with little chance of a shower.

As the week goes along, the highs will stay quite hot, in the mid 90s. The humidity will gradually increase day by day and towards the end of the week we’ll start seeing heat index values getting back above 105.

Rain chances stay slim, but they’ll gradually increase as well towards the end of the week.

Tropics: In the Atlantic there are two tropical waves moving west, one towards the Caribbean and one towards the Southeast coast. Development chances with both are fairly low due to a large Saharan dust storm.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.