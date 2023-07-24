Advertise With Us
Highs will reach middle 90s with no rain expected

By Michael White
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It feels pretty good out there as less humid air as returned so enjoy it before the sunshine bakes us yet again. Highs will reach the mid 90s this afternoon and for the next several afternoons but with drier air in place there won’t be very many showers or storms to be concerned about. Hopefully your area got a good soaking this weekend, because it’ll be much harder to find rain through next weekend. Rain coverage will be at 20% or less each day this week.

In the Tropics, a disturbance is moving into the Caribbean but drier air is preventing development with it. The active part of the season starts soon on Aug 1st.

