Hope For The Warriors hosting free employment readiness webinar

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In honor of National Hire a Veteran Day, Hope For The Warriors (HOPE) is hosting a free virtual employee readiness workshop Tuesday, June 25 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT. This is the second installment of a four-part series.

The webinar will include a panel of professionals ready to answer questions to help active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses in search for employment. The workshop series helps prepare them for a job search and offers opportunities to network with other service members, military spouses, and companies committed to hiring those with military backgrounds.

To register for the free workshop, click HERE.

The workshop will also be live-streamed through Hope For The Warrior’s Facebook page.

