Ladd-Peebles Stadium deal moving forward after Mobile County school board vote

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It looks like the Ladd-Peebles Stadium deal between the City of Mobile and the Mobile County Public School System will move forward.

During this morning’s school board meeting, board members voted unanimously on the transfer of Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city to the school system.

The agreement says once the deal is finalized, the school system would have 30 months to shut the stadium down for 18 months to do renovations. The deal also includes scaling back the stadium to the 25,000 permanent seats the school system wanted.

At last week’s Mobile City Council meeting, council members said the deal will be good for the future of the stadium.

Mobile city’s chief of staff, James Barber, said that once the deal is finalized then work can begin on replacing the field, which officials hope to have done 30 days after the agreement is final.

