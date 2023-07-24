Advertise With Us
Hire One

Ladd-Peebles Stadium deal moving forward after Mobile County school board vote

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It looks like the Ladd-Peebles Stadium deal between the City of Mobile and the Mobile County Public School System will move forward.

During this morning’s school board meeting, board members voted unanimously on the transfer of Ladd-Peebles Stadium from the city to the school system.

The agreement says once the deal is finalized, the school system would have 30 months to shut the stadium down for 18 months to do renovations. The deal also includes scaling back the stadium to the 25,000 permanent seats the school system wanted.

At last week’s Mobile City Council meeting, council members said the deal will be good for the future of the stadium.

Mobile city’s chief of staff, James Barber, said that once the deal is finalized then work can begin on replacing the field, which officials hope to have done 30 days after the agreement is final.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den
(Source: MGN)
Mobile annexation election results

Latest News

Fatal crash generic
Mobile man dies in weekend crash on Snow Road
Mobile PD investigates shooting on Azalea Road
1 victim taken to hospital after shots fired on Azalea Road
MCPSS school board approves Ladd deal
MCPSS school board approves Ladd deal
Mobile PD investigates shooting on Azalea Road
Mobile PD investigates shooting on Azalea Road