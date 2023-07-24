Local softball player tacks on another pre-season honor

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Orange Beach softball’s Ava Hodo continues to be recognized. Hodo was one of 30 freshmen and sophomores named to MaxPreps nationwide squad and one of three players in the state of Alabama to receive the honor.

During her freshman season, she had a great deal of success. She had a .435 batting average, with 68 hits and racked up 21 home runs paired with 75 RBI.

Hodo’s RBI ranked 10th in the country on MaxPreps leaderboards and her home runs were 22nd in the nation.

Hodo was named our FOX10 Athlete of the Week back in April and then helped lead the Makos to their third straight state title.

As she prepares for her sophomore year, the star player was also recently ranked as Extra Innings Softball’s top prospect in the class of 2026.

Not only that, Hodo was also named to the First-Team All State by the ASWA for the second straight season this spring.

With three state titles and three years left to play in Orange Beach, she could help her team to three more before she graduates.

