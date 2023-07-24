Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man hospitalized after falling out of hot air balloon, police say

FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the...
FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the Guilford Fairgrounds in Connecticut.(jakkapan21/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By Zoe Strothers, Kristina Russo and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A person was injured after falling out of a hot air balloon in Connecticut on Sunday night, officials said.

According to the Guilford Police Department, officers responded to the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the Guilford Fairgrounds at 9:42 p.m. for reports of an injured person who fell from a hot air balloon.

Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the event.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police said the fall is still under investigation. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den
(Source: MGN)
Mobile annexation election results

Latest News

MCPSS school board approves Ladd deal
Ladd-Peebles Stadium deal moving forward after Mobile County school board vote
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Authorities search for grizzly bear that killed woman near Yellowstone National Park
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS nuclear-powered submarine USS...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
Mobile PD investigates shooting on Azalea Road
1 victim taken to hospital after shooting at Azalea Road night spot
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
The numbers behind the top 10 most in-demand concerts of the summer