Mobile County Public School Board approves Ladd-Peebles Stadium agreement.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s been nearly two months since the City of Mobile proposed transferring Ladd to the Mobile County Public School System. Now that deal is moving forward after the school board’s approval.

“I think it’s great for Murphy High School, I think it’s great for Murphy High School and for the community of Maysville,” said school board president Sherry Dillihay-McDade.

The school system says the first priority is turning Ladd into Murphy’s stadium. Down the road, the school system plans to reduce Ladd to 25,000 permanent seats because of capacity and safety concerns.

“Ladd is a very large stadium and it’s hard to keep that large of a stadium secure, said Rena Philips with MCPSS. “We’ve been successful keeping our other stadiums secure, so we just want to downsize it.”

Some people aren’t convinced that’s a good enough reason to reduce capacity.

“We never had any major problems consistently at Ladd stadium,” said James Jackson. “We had a few but what does that have to do with the stadium?”

James Jackson says his company J45 Empire works with the local HBCU games and he’s concerned about what this sale could mean for the future.

“We’ve got people in that community that depends on that event yearly for their income. Me personally because I do street team, I pass out flyers,” said Jackson. “That’s part of my salary so for that to go away would put a dent in my day-to-day living.”

Both the school system and the city say the intergovernmental agreement will allow for those games to take place. Superintendent Chresal Threadgill mentioned speaking with the city council about some minor adjustments to the agreement. It’s unclear what those are but councilman William Carroll says he’s open to the discussion.

“As long as the stadium remains a viable portion, a revenue generating and a cultural amenity to the constituents of this city then I don’t have a problem talking to anybody,” said Carroll. “It’s when we lose an opportunity, and we lose our cultural amenities that we all have problems.”

The school system says they have not decided how much extra money to invest in the stadium, but they plan to meet later this week to talk about Ladd. Meanwhile, the city hopes to have the work on the field finished within 30-45 days.

