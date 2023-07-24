Advertise With Us
Mobile man dies in weekend crash on Snow Road

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 7:19 p.m. Sunday has claimed the life of a Mobile man.

George D. Jones, 79, was killed when the 2004 Honda Accord he was driving collided head-on with the 2011 Chrysler Town & Country van driven by Charlotte D. Nash, 41, of Wilmer, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA said Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Nash was also injured and transported to University Hospital in Mobile for medical treatment, ALEA said.

The crash occurred on Snow Road South near Maxwell Run Road, about one mile west of Mobile, in Mobile County.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

