Mobile sales tax extension takes step forward

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council on Monday took a small step toward renewing a once-controversial sales tax increase that has funded tens of millions of dollars’ worth of road, sidewalk and park improvements over the better part of a decade.

As is customary, the council took no action in its first look at the proposal. Council members likely will vote next week on the measure, which would extend the additional one percentage point tax increase for another five years. Over that time, each of the seven council districts will have $4 million a year for local projects, up from the $3 million they currently get each year.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson calls it a “game changer,” but he didn’t always feel that way about the tax, first passed in 2010 to fill a budget shortfall. Stimpson ran against the tax during his first campaign for mayor against then-incumbent Sam Jones. In his first year in office in 2014, he proposed a short two-month extension of the tax and vetoed the council’s four-year renewal.

But the council overrode that veto and two yeas later crated the Capital Improvement Program. Since then, the tax has generated $168 million for projects ranging from paving roads to building sidewalks to improving drainage in flood-prone areas.

“At the time, I though it was the right thing to do,” he told reporters Monday in explaining his initial opposition. “But as time went on, you know, I’ve seen the evidence of what it’s done for all of the community. So to me, it’s a part of just growing in the job of being the mayor.”

Examples of big projects the Capital Improvement Program has helped fund include rebuilding and resurfacing Baltimore Street and improvements to Texas Street. It also has funded improvements to parks, greenways and other city facilities, along with transportation and environmental projects.

District 7 Councilwoman Gina Gregory, who represents the northwestern part of the city, said she is eager for the increase in funds. She said the additional tax revenue that will come from last week’s vote to add nearly 20,000 new residents to the area will allow for expansion of the program.

“An additional million dollars for my district will mean more projects, more repairs, more improvements all the way around,” she said. “So an additional million dollars, thanks for the annexation is very welcome news.”

In years past, the Capital Improvement Program has help pay for the reconstruction and resurfacing of Ann, Baltimore and Texas streets. It funded new pickleball courts at Seals Park, synthetic fields at Mims Park and Matthews Park and a anew playground at Crawford-Murphy Park/

Gregory said she already has ideas of how to spend the additional money in her district.

“Too many to count,” she said, before rattling off a list that included improvements to Langan Park and Lavretta Park, and new sidewalks, traffic lights and street striping throughout the district.

Stimpson also noted that the increased allocation also will help make up for inflation.

“There’s been a price increase,” he said.

If approved by the council, the extension of the sales tax would expire in 2028, at which time the council would determine whether to renew it again. Both Stimpson and Gregory said they believe there is value to the periodic renewals rather than simply making it permanent.

“I think the citizens would like to knew there is a sunset to that in case the money starts being misappropriated in some or fashion,” the mayor said. “There is a checkup point where they can say, ‘You know, we no longer want this.’”

Gregory said she believes the tax has broad support currently. '

‘When people see the improvements in the city, tangible results of where that extra tax money is going, I believe they’re OK with it.”

