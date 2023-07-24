Advertise With Us
Neglected and abandoned horse population growing, rehab ranch says

Many animal control facilities and rehab ranches are seeing more underweight and starving horses being left behind. (Source: WECT)
By Lauren Schuster and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – The abandoned horse population is growing at an alarming rate, according to a rehab ranch in North Carolina.

Prices for food and medication have doubled or tripled since the pandemic, making it difficult for owners to afford to care for the animals.

Many animal control facilities and rehab ranches are seeing more underweight and starving horses being left behind.

Horton’s Rehab Ranch in southeastern North Carolina focuses on rehabilitating and rehousing horses, but is at full capacity.

Once the horses are strong and healthy again, they are adopted out to a good home, but the ranch said people aren’t buying horses like they used to.

