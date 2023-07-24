Advertise With Us
Pensacola PD arrest man for attacking a victim with a machete

Andrew Ryder
Andrew Ryder(Pensacola PD)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola PD said they arrested a man on Sunday, July 23 after he allegedly struck another man with a machete at a bar.

Police said it happened at 8:53 p.m. inside Old Hickory Whiskey Bar located off of South Palafox Street when a man walked into the bar and struck a victim with a machete in the head.

Officials located the suspect and ordered him to drop the weapon, but he refused and police were able to tase the suspect and detain him, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury and the suspect was identified as Andrew Ryder, 19, of Pensacola and is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a weapon, assault and resisting an officer.

