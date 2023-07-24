Recipe: King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bun Cheeseburger

Recipe: Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1 King’s Hawaiian Pretzel bun

4 ounces ground beef

1 tsp each salt and pepper

1 slice cheddar cheese

1 slice tomato

1 thin slice red onion

1 leaf of lettuce

½ tablespoon yellow mustard

½ tablespoon ketchup

STEPS:

1. Mix ground beef with salt and pepper, and form into a patty.

2. Heat grill to medium-high heat and cook hamburger patty for 4 minutes on each side.

3. Place cheddar cheese on hamburger patty and cover the grill for about 1 minute, or until cheese is melted.

4. Toast pretzel bun on grill until golden.

5. Place hamburger patty on bottom bun and top with red onion, tomato, lettuce, mustard and ketchup, and top bun.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.