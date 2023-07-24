Recipe: King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bun Cheeseburger
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Recipe: Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 King’s Hawaiian Pretzel bun
- 4 ounces ground beef
- 1 tsp each salt and pepper
- 1 slice cheddar cheese
- 1 slice tomato
- 1 thin slice red onion
- 1 leaf of lettuce
- ½ tablespoon yellow mustard
- ½ tablespoon ketchup
STEPS:
1. Mix ground beef with salt and pepper, and form into a patty.
2. Heat grill to medium-high heat and cook hamburger patty for 4 minutes on each side.
3. Place cheddar cheese on hamburger patty and cover the grill for about 1 minute, or until cheese is melted.
4. Toast pretzel bun on grill until golden.
5. Place hamburger patty on bottom bun and top with red onion, tomato, lettuce, mustard and ketchup, and top bun.
ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:
LOCATIONS:
- 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
- 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
- 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
- 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
- 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
- 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
- 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034
