Renowned singer Casey J takes center stage at Youth Violence Prevention Week Worship Fest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of folks gathered at Mardi Gras Park Sunday for the final day of Youth Violence Prevention Week 2023.

The grand finale was a prayer and worship festival featuring singer, songwriter and producer Casey J.

“So much is happening but something good needs to happen now, like today,” said one.

As the sun set over Mardi Gras Park, families spread out their blankets and lawn chairs.

“This is just an opportunity for us to come together in a posture of prayer and worship, just asking for God to bless the city, bless the citizens, bless the youth in particular so we can overcome these issues we’ve been facing,” said Joshua Jones, Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator.

Jones hopes Sunday’s prayer and music fest will leave a lasting impact.

“This is an opportunity for everyone to come out and to put the unity back in community. That’s essentially what it is. I don’t think there is anybody in the city of Mobile who is satisfied with the current state of violence in the city. I feel like if there is nobody in the city that is satisfied, there’s an opportunity for all of us to stand together and agree on one thing- that this needs to change,” he stated.

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, Casey J took center stage with the same vision.

“My mom retired from the police department back home two years ago so I have been around law enforcement, and taught elementary school for about a decade and so I know personally what it means to instill the act and the gift of community in young people and I think that’s the answer to youth violence. Like that’s the answer to people being upset at each other when you’re really in community,” she said.

She believes faith in God is the key to true change..

“I genuinely believe in the Lord, and I believe in God and I believe that He can change people’s hearts so I pray that people’s hearts are softened towards God and towards one another,” she added. “I’m from Atlanta Georgia so I am from a big city where we have some of the same concerns and I have just found that it’s very difficult to enact harm against someone that you really know and someone that you truly love and so it’s the amount of time it takes to develop those relationships that I think we’re trying to foster here today.”

Casey says no matter what you believe, the concert is a safe space for everyone.

“Community is for everybody. There is no one in my life that has been negatively impacted by the gift of community,” she said..

Folks of all backgrounds linked arms to pray over the next generation.

One local parent had a powerful message for the community.

“The way you can help is you can talk to your kids, tell them there is a better way, put them into the church homes and I think we’ll have better results in the community,” he concluded.

The concert wrapped up Sunday night, but Youth Violence Prevention events are far from over. Click here to learn more about YVP’s presence in the Port City.

