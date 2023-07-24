Volunteer fire departments asking for water donations

White House Fork, Ala. (WALA) - Volunteer fire departments across Mobile and Baldwin Counties have a big need right now and you can help. There’s a water shortage, not for fighting fires but to keep firefighters hydrated on the job.

Water donations critical for area volunteer fire departments (Hal Scheurich)

A house fire off County Road 39 in the White House Fork area destroyed a newlywed couple’s home Saturday night, July 22, 2023. The wife, who’s a local teacher along with her husband and dog were away on vacation when it happened. Now, they’ll need help getting back on their feet.

“They don’t know exactly what their needs are yet so what they’re asking us to do is give gift cards so they can get what they need when they need it as they identify it,” said Captain Bill Jackson with White House Fork Volunteer Fire Department.

That’s what volunteer fire departments do. They help families who are going through loss, recover, and there’s been a lot of loss lately. This was the third time in 10 days the White House Fork and Stapleton Volunteer Fire Departments have responded to devastating fires. The first was on River Road July 3rd, during which heat, and dehydration took a toll.

“One of our firefighters became overheated and actually had to be put in the back of the ambulance and had to be given IV fluids because he got so dehydrated,” Jackson said.

These volunteer fire departments depend on a share of ad valorem tax money to pay for equipment and operational expenses but that money can’t be spent on drinking water or other hydration fluids. To help with that, White House Fork got a special delivery from Anheuser-Busch on Monday.

A full pallet of water is the result of a grant being awarded through the National Volunteer Fire Council. This will help White House Fork through the rest of the year but there are 16 other volunteer agencies just in Baldwin County who need help and doing so is easier than you might think.

“Anytime of the year you want to drop off a case of water, a case of Gatorade, we certainly appreciate it. Just bring it by the station and we’ll take care of it,” offered Chaplain with Stapleton Volunteer Fire Department, Brent Pugh.

Pugh’s message goes for most departments. Just drop cases of drinks by at your convenience and it will get used.

