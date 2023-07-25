Advertise With Us
40th Annual National Night Out and MPD Crime Prevention 5K Run/Walk

Mobile Police logo
Mobile Police logo(FOX10 News)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 40th Annual National Night Out and Mobile Police Department’s Crime Prevention 5K Walk/Run is a joint event scheduled for Tuesday, August 1 at 150 Dauphin Street in Bienville Square.

The event is aimed at promoting community engagement, crime prevention and enhancing the relationship between law enforcement and neighbors in Mobile.

The 40th Annual NNO is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is a family friendly event that is meant to increase participation in local neighborhood watch programs, strengthen the bond between the community and law enforcement and crime prevention awareness.

Anyone interested in attending NNO can come with their family and friends and enjoy the various activities.

Registration for MPD’s Crime Prevention 5K has on-site registration starting at 2 p.m. and a start time at 6 p.m.

Registration fees for adults is $25 and $20 for children ages 12 and under. Pre-registration is encouraged to secure a sport and can be found here.

The event will have a range of activities including games, children’s books, emergency vehicle displays, music, K9-unit demonstrations and emergency vehicle displays.

Funds raised will likely go towards supporting crime prevention initiatives and community programs organized by MPD.

