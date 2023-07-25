Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo ending with a bang

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The grand finale to the 90th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo ended with a climactic awards ceremony Monday night.

The big winners took home lots of cash and prizes, ranging from TVs, grills, smokers, coolers, and more.

“Oh my gosh, it says we just won a boat,” said Joanna Spry, of Fairhope. “This is a text from the rodeo!”

Spry has competed in the rodeo for 15 years. For the first time, she took home a boat as her grand prize.

“This is the thing I do with my dad every year,” she said. “This is the thing I look forward to the most all year long.”

Other champions included master angler James Jackson of Theodore. This win was a pleasant surprise for him.

“Complete first time, never placed in a category, ended up placing in two categories and placing in master angler,” said Jackson. “It’s an honor and a privilege. I dad a great time out there.”

Remember the 1,019-pound Tiger Shark caught Friday? That angler, Brett Rutledge, won $6,000 and beat a state record.

In total, there were over 4,300 anglers nationwide coming from as far as Montana, Texas, and California. There were 33 categories and $450,000 worth of cash and prizes handed out.

Already, the team said planning for next year’s rodeo starts next week.

“The camaraderie around this group is just phenomenal,” said Matt Glass, VP publicity of the ADSFR. “We all band together, we get here early set this up. We’re at the site early, we’re at the site late picking up. I know everyone is tired and exhausted, but we’ll pick back up in August. It’s a year-round event for us.”

The 1,019-pound Tiger Shark was also the largest fish in history to ever be reeled in at the rodeo.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den
(Source: MGN)
Mobile annexation election results

Latest News

Machete-wielding teen tased by Pensacola PD
Machete-wielding teen tased by Pensacola PD
What possible charges against Carlee Russell could look like
Will Carlee Russell face charges? Former district attorney weighs in
90th ADSFR awards ceremony
90th ADSFR awards ceremony
What possible charges against Carlee Russell could look like
What possible charges against Carlee Russell could look like