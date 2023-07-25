Coast Life: Gulfport celebrates 125th Anniversary

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - This weekend, Gulfport celebrates its 125th anniversary. Leading up to the milestone, WLOX went exploring to find out how Gulfport started and how the city’s framework led to becoming Mississippi’s second largest city.

Betty Shaw is president of the Historical Society of Gulfport. She wrote a historical book on the city.

“We often say Gulfport is one of the youngest cities, so it’s important to celebrate our anniversary because 125 years seems like a long time to people,” said Shaw.

According to her research, William Hardy, who now has a bust next to city hall, first proposed moving the county seat in the late 1800s from what was then Mississippi City to the west, where the possibility of a deep-water channel could lead to a shipping port and send Mississippi-harvested timber around the world.

It was later that Pennsylvania businessman and Union Civil War veteran Joseph T. Jones made Hardy’s vision a reality by building what we might call now a planned community.

”[Jones] went to the city leaders in Mississippi City and promised that if they would move the county seat to Gulfport that he would build a courthouse, he would build a hotel — which he did — an office building for himself and the Gulf and Ship Island Railroad, which exists,” said Shaw. “He promised all these things including a bank and he actually built the city.”

The centerpiece of the early town was a resort hotel. The Great Southern was located where Highway 49 now meets Highway 90.

”It was a place that rivaled any other resort area,” said Shaw.

Jones also built the railroad station that is now home to the Gulfport Museum of History. The museum is not only a place to get a picture of the city’s founding, but also where volunteers like Leonard Masino can show off Gulfport’s proud culture of music.

”We have from Gulfport two Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees,” said Masino.

Pat Harvey also volunteers.

”We’re making it a conscious effort to get all of the communities and as much of the African American history for the Gulf Coast and Gulfport included in our museum,” said Harvey.

Many communities now make up one city, and those communities will come together on Saturday for Gulfport’s 125th Anniversary celebration in Jones Park.

“That family reunion type thing to me is going to be the most important thing,” said Harvey. “We’re hoping that it’s going to be a community builder. They’re going to have different areas of Gulfport all coming together to represent each of the neighborhoods.”

“We think of the other towns like Biloxi being a melting pot, but Gulfport was a melting pot,” said Shaw. “It was important that we had all these different people come and work there, I think that’s part of why it’s still stable.”

While Gulfport is much bigger than the original area just around downtown and the waterfront, Shaw can still see characteristics from the port and railroad town founded 125 years ago.

”It’s changed a lot, but it’s stayed the same,” Shaw said. “It’s a small town, but it’s a big town.”

The 125th Anniversary Celebration begins Saturday at 5 p.m. in Jones Park. The celebration includes a parade, music entertainment and fireworks.

If you’d like to visit the Gulfport Museum of History, it is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

