Advertise With Us
Hire One

UPDATE: Josh Woods unofficially win District 6 Election Results

Unofficial results of District 6 Special Election
Unofficial results of District 6 Special Election(Linda Jones)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Josh Woods unofficially wins District 6 special election.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With the District 6 election underway, we will continue to update this story as we receive the results.

VOTE TOTALS: ALL WARDS REPORTING

  • Kyle Callaghan- 36% (1,157 votes)
  • Karla Dupriest- 3% (111 Votes)
  • Linh Hoach- 7% (211 votes)
  • Josh Woods- 54% (1,745 votes)

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
(Source: MGN)
Mobile annexation election results
Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presley's...
Child’s body recovered following reports of drowning in Jackson County

Latest News

Volunteers work Prodisee Pantry's distribution line at Christmas time
Spanish Fort’s Prodisee Pantry - helping families for 20 years
Both school systems say they are having drivers pick up extra routes while they work to fill...
School systems on both sides of the bay work to hire more bus drivers
Bishop State hosting Glam Summer Program
Bishop State hosting Glam Summer Program
GD Copper USA Job Fair
GD Copper USA Job Fair