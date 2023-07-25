UPDATE: Josh Woods unofficially win District 6 Election Results

UPDATE: Josh Woods unofficially wins District 6 special election.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With the District 6 election underway, we will continue to update this story as we receive the results.

VOTE TOTALS: ALL WARDS REPORTING

Kyle Callaghan- 36% (1,157 votes)

Karla Dupriest- 3% (111 Votes)

Linh Hoach- 7% (211 votes)

Josh Woods- 54% (1,745 votes)

