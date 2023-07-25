UPDATE: Josh Woods unofficially win District 6 Election Results
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
UPDATE: Josh Woods unofficially wins District 6 special election.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With the District 6 election underway, we will continue to update this story as we receive the results.
VOTE TOTALS: ALL WARDS REPORTING
- Kyle Callaghan- 36% (1,157 votes)
- Karla Dupriest- 3% (111 Votes)
- Linh Hoach- 7% (211 votes)
- Josh Woods- 54% (1,745 votes)
