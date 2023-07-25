Advertise With Us
Doing Good: Brandon Maye Legacy Foundation “Christmas in July”

By Joe Emer
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In this “Doing Good” segment we are speaking with the Brandon Maye Legacy Foundation. The groups slogan is “Positioning youth to live their legacy”.

Today they tell us about their upcoming “Christmas in July” event. It’s an opportunity for supporters to set up a series of small monthly donations to the foundation for July through December to help fund our annual A Legacy Christmas philanthropic endeavor when the foundation provides holiday gifts to 10 families at an area elementary school. To set up your monthly donations, visit bealegacy.org and click on the “Christmas in July” button at the top of the page.

For more information about the Brandon Maye Legacy Foundation, visit bealegacy.org, or contact the foundation’s Executive Director by sending an email to bealegacy.ed@gmail.com.

