Fatal balcony fall under investigation in Okaloosa County

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after deputies say he fell off a balcony at an Okaloosa Island condominium complex.

On Monday night, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual at 520 Santa Rosa Boulevard a little after 9:00 p.m.

When officials arrived, they found a visitor from out of Florida, believed to be in his 30s, on the ground after reportedly falling several stories from the condo balcony.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the incident is still under investigation.

