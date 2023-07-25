Humidity will gradually return

(WALA) - After hot and toasty day, we will have a pleasant (relatively) evening for our Tuesday night. Skies will be clear, and conditions will be calm.

Wednesday will start with nice, with temperatures in the low 70s. It will heat up quickly from there. Highs will be in the mid-90s by the afternoon. We’ve had a couple of days with low humidity. That begins to change tomorrow afternoon. That means the heat index values should get back to 100 and it will be more uncomfortable. Rain chances stay very slim.

As the week continues, the highs will stay quite hot, in the mid-90s. The humidity will gradually increase day by day and towards the end of the week we’ll start seeing heat index values getting back above 105.

Rain chances stay slim, but they’ll gradually increase by the weekend.

Tropics: In the Atlantic there are two tropical waves moving west, one towards the Caribbean and one towards the Southeast coast. Development chances with both are fairly low due to a large Saharan dust storm.

