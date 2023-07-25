Advertise With Us
Kid’s Day with Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was found online:

As the saying goes, “We all Scream for Ice Cream,” so join us Saturday, July 29th for our 10th Annual Kid’s Day where the SouthWest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce will build Mobile’s largest Ice Cream Sundae!! This event will feature games, free uniforms, free school supplies, a petting zoo, vendors, and a Beach Ball Drop at 12:00pm. Gates open at 9:00am and the event ends at 1:00pm!

