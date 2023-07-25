Kid’s Day with Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was found online:

As the saying goes, “We all Scream for Ice Cream,” so join us Saturday, July 29th for our 10th Annual Kid’s Day where the SouthWest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce will build Mobile’s largest Ice Cream Sundae!! This event will feature games, free uniforms, free school supplies, a petting zoo, vendors, and a Beach Ball Drop at 12:00pm. Gates open at 9:00am and the event ends at 1:00pm!

