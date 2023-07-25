Learning about sharks with Dauphin Island Sea Lab

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shark Week continues all week during Studio 10! On Tuesday, Greg Graeber with The Dauphin Island Sea Lab stopped by the studio to talk all things shark.

The sea lab marine educator talked about the common coastal sharks and demonstrated what a few of them look like such as the Atlantic sharpnose shark and the tiger shark.

“Tiger sharks live in the Gulf,” Graeber said. “I have been on the boat multiple times with our shark scientists, and we have tagged and released many of them.”

Graeber also talked about the possible reasons why we may be seeing more sharks closer to shore and spoke about the dos and don’ts when coming across a shark.

To learn more about the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, click HERE.

