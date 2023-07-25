Advertise With Us
Manhunt underway in Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An urgent manhunt is underway in the Japonica Lane area of Mobile.

According to authorities, a suspect ran from Mobile police officers and the U.S. Marshals Service and may be hiding in the area.

Marshals are searching for Tesean James, who has a federal warrant for a probation violation. James is still believed to be in the general area, authorities said.

Another person who reportedly said he was just riding in the car with James was detained.

Authorities said marijuana and two guns were found in the car.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News will have more information once it becomes available.

