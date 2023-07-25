Advertise With Us
MCSO traffic stop on I-10 leads to arrest of Florida murder suspect

David Sosa
David Sosa(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Mobile County led to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a Florida murder, authorities said.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Interstate Interdiction Unit along with U.S. Border Patrol were conducting traffic operations Monday along I-10. During one stop near mile marker 4, deputies discovered that the driver of the vehicle was a suspect in a murder that happened in Pompano Beach, Fla., according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said took David Sosa, 20, of Pompano Beach, into custody and alerted the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Sosa was traveling with a female passenger and 1-year-old child, according to the MCSO.

An inventory of the vehicle driving by Sosa turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Sosa was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail and will be extradited to Broward County to face a charge of first-degree degree murder, the MCSO said.

