Mobile County Senior Companion Program hosting health fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Senior Companion Program provides assistance and friendship to senior citizens.

The program is hosting a health fair on Friday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Goodwill Gulf Coast main office located at 2440 Gordon Smith Drive.

They will provide free health screening and education information on physical health for seniors ages 55 and up.

The Director of the program, Lorraine Reynolds and one of the volunteers, Debbie Averette are both here to tell us more about the program and the health fair.

For more information about the health fair, call (251) 574-3232.

