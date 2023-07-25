Mobile man sentenced to 7 years for armed robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man was sentenced to seven years for interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama.

Justin Pickens, 29, entered a guilty plea on Aril 24 for a Circle K robbery on July 11, 2021 where Pickens entered the location off of Highway 90, displayed a firearm and took $51 and 100 cartons of cigarettes, according to the office. Officials said Pickens also grabbed the store telephone before fleeing.

Officials said Chief Judge Jeffrey U. Beaverstock imposed an 84-month sentence of incarceration and a 5-year term of supervised release upon Pickens’ discharge from prison.

The judge also ordered Pickens to pay $200 in special assessment and $491 in restitution, according to the office.

A copy of the release can be found on the office’s website here.

