Mobile medics ‘flip on the switch’ to start ambulance service to new residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis on Tuesday officially certified the results of last week’s annexation election, formally making nearly 20,000 people residents of what now is Alabama’s second-biggest city.

The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department was ready, having already repositioned equipment, according to spokesman Steven Milhouse.

All the remained, Milhous said, was notification of the certification.

“We’ll flip the switch and begin providing (ambulance) services there,” he said.

Mobile previously had provide emergency medical services in its three-mile police jurisdiction outside its corporate limits but pulled back several years ago. Milhouse said the city prepared for the expansion by putting an ambulance crew that had been on standby during the COVID-19 pandemic into full-time service. He said the city now will have 12 full-time ambulances, each with two paramedics.

It is one of a number of services that the city will add in the coming months to neighborhoods along Cottage Hill Road and the Kings Branch Estates and Orchard Estates subdivisions. Each of those areas voted in favor of annexation last week.

Milhouse told FOX10 News that the Fire-Rescue Department moved a fire engine from the downtown station on Broad Street to the station at Airport Boulevard and Dawes Road near Mobile Regional Airport. That part of the city now has two fire engines, he said.

Residents also will be getting expanded police protection. Mobile is shooting for Oct. 2 to start providing other services, like enforcement of city ordinances and garbage collection. That also is the date when the sales tax in the annexed areas will start charging the full city sales tax rate. As part of the police jurisdiction, the city charged half the municipal rate.

Boosting the city’s population through territorial expansion has long been a goal of Mayor Sandy Stimpson, and he noted the milestone at Monday’s City Council meeting.

“What this means for the city of Mobile really cannot be overstated,” he said. “It’s just a huge opportunity for everyone involved.”

Kings Branch resident Kelvin Holley Jr. said he is hopeful.

“With the annexation, they’re promising some good things to help make the city better,” he said. “So we’re hoping and praying that they honor their word and do what’s best for the citizens as a whole.”

Another benefit for the new residents – they will have a city council member to complain to. And District 6 Councilwoman Gina Gregory, whose district now includes Kings Branch and Orchard Estates, said she already has heard from people in both neighborhoods about addressing speeding.

“Traffic calming is something that they are very interested in,” she said. “And there’s a process that we go through in the neighborhoods to make sure that people who live on those streets are in favor of it.”

Holley said that would be welcome since there are a lot of kids on his street.

“I think the speed bumps would be a plus,” he said.

Gregory Dykes, who lives on Meadow Lane, agreed that speeding is a big problem. But he said he is skeptical that the city will be able to do much about it. He pointed to rumble strips in front of his house. He said they have failed to slow down cars.

“These rumble strips have been here for a while but speeding and the avoidance of the rumble strips by coming over into the other lane without the rumble strips is a big problem,” he said.

Dykes said there was nothing but dirt roads and pastures when he moved to the area at age 10. He said he voted against annexation and would have preferred to join nearby Semmes. But he added that he is willing to give it a chance.

“The proof of the annexation to the city of Mobile will be in the pudding,” he said.

The new residents will swell the size of City Council Districts 6 and 7 compared to the other districts. But it remains to be seen whether the council will redraw the lines to even them out or wait until the next census in 2030.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.