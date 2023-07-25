Mobile’s District 6 voters go to polls in special election

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Voters in Mobile’s District 6 are going back to the polls today to elect a new City Council representative after the seat was vacated earlier this year.

We’re just hours away from the Mobile City Council potentially being complete again.

The Council has been operating with just six members since Scott Jones surprisingly and abruptly resigned at a meeting back in April.

After Jones resigned, a qualifying period was held from June 6 through June 20. Candidates on the ballot are Kyle Callaghan, Karla DuPriest, Linh Hoach and Josh Woods.

