MPD looking for burglar caught on surveillance video

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary at Metro PCS on July 22 at 8:52 a.m.

Officials said the burglary occurred at 2206 Airport Boulevard when a female gained access to the business through a possibly unlocked door brandishing a baseball bat.

MPD said the woman took money and items from the store.

If anyone has any information the suspect, MPD said to contact them at (251) 208-7211.

