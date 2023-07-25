Phone scammers targeting southern Alabama, authorities warn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI are warning the public about several nationwide imposter scams affecting a large number of people in southern Alabama, authorities said.

According to authorities, the scam phone calls involve individuals claiming to be U.S. marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement agencies. During these calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest due to a claim of identity theft, failing to report for jury duty, or other offenses.

In one of the most recent scams, someone impersonating a Customs and Border Protection officer calls the potential victim stating CBP has intercepted packages containing illegal substances sent from Mexico and Colombia that are addressed to the victim and that multiple bank accounts in the victim’s name indicate the victim is wiring money to Mexico and Colombia.

They then tell victims they can avoid arrest by withdrawing cash and transferring it to the government by depositing cash into bitcoin ATMs, according to marshals.

The scammers sometimes provide information like badge numbers, case numbers, names of actual law enforcement officials and federal judges, and courthouse addresses. They may also spoof their phone numbers to appear on caller IDs as if they are calling from a government agency or the court.

There have been many victims reporting losses in the thousands to tens of thousands of dollars.

The U.S. Marshals Service said it receives inquiries daily from victims and potential victims of this scam.

If you believe you were a victim of such a scam, you are encouraged to report the incident to the local FBI office and to the Federal Trade Commission.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.