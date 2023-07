Recipe: Chicken & Shrimp Parmesan Pasta

Recipe: Real Mealz Catering & Events

INGREDIENTS:

1 Box of Linguine Noodles

5 Chicken Breast

1 Bag Of Colossal Shrimp

2 Heavy Cream Powdered Parmesan Cheese

Knorr Chicken Bouillon To Taste

Butter

Grated Parmesan

Olive Garden Italian Dressing

Garlic Bread

Parsley

STEPS:

1. Blanch Pasta 9-13 Minutes

2. Warm Skillet With Oil For Chicken And Shrimp

3. In A Sauce Pan Bring Heavy Cream ,Chicken Bouillon, And Butter To a simmer

4. Sautee Chicken on medium about 5-7 Minutes

5. Sautee Shrimp 2-3 Minutes until pink

6. Stir sauce frequently then add shredded Mozzarella Cheese on low

7. Put pre prepped garlic bread in oven

8. Remove pasta run under cold water to stop cooking

9. Plate Pasta and add sauce, Chicken, Shrimp, Top With parmesan and parsley

BUSINESS INFORMATION:

Real Mealz Catering And Events was started in Mobile Alabama . The chef started cooking on TikTok about 2 years ago with over 200k followers under the name she a real one. We cater big and small intimate events Ranging from Big Gathering ,Weddings, Work Event, Meetings , Mental Health Meals DEDICATED TO OVERSTIMULATED MOTHERS AND THOSE SUFFERING FROM DEPRESSION. We even offer light housekeeping with this option. Meal prep and muchhhh more. Our popular dish Is Authentic Fried Rice and egg rollz . My Motto " I CANT SAVE YA FROM ALL THIS FLAVA”. Looking For a private chef look no further . I travel all over the United States so book me for your Air BNB get aways. We cater ANYTIME Monday -Sunday.

