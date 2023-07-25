School systems on both sides of the bay work to hire more bus drivers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - School systems across the country are working around bus driver shortages ahead of the first day of school. The Mobile County Public School System says they run close to 700 routes but are over 100 drivers short. The school system says they already have a plan in place while they work to hire more drivers.

“We may have to consolidate some routes and then the other thing we do is have some drivers do double runs where they’ll run one route and then do a second route,” said Rena Philips with MCPSS.

The school system says they were able to hire some drivers during their recruitment fair a couple of months ago which has them sitting around 600 so far. Despite the challenges they say they’ll still be able to get children to school safely.

“This is something that’s been going on for years and we’ll continue to do what we have been doing which is have double routes and get all of our children to school,” said Philips.

Over in Baldwin County, new and returning drivers spent the morning going through orientation to go over the routes and different safety procedures. The Baldwin County School System says they run around 400 routes with 800 drivers. After hiring 15-20 drivers over the summer, they say they’re about 9 drivers short.

“We desperately need drivers for the Bay Minette, Foley, Robertsdale area,” said Baldwin County Transportation Coordinator Samuel Ellis. “The other areas around the county we’re pretty much staffed.”

Transportation coordinator Samuel Ellis says so far, the biggest challenge has been hiring subs to fill in for sick drivers during the year.

“They don’t get the full benefit package, but they have a lot of responsibility and it’s a great job. And we’ve actually increased sub pay recently to help offset that,” said Ellis.

If you’d like to apply to be a bus driver in Mobile County, you can go here for more information.

In Baldwin County you can go to bcbe.org and search for the transportation page. You can also call the transportation department at 251-580-1919.

