Spotify Listening Going Up

By Lenise Ligon
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Spotify listening is going to cost you more. Like a lot of items these days, Spotify is hiking its prices. New subscribers will pay a dollar more a month for the ad-free premium plan. It will now cost $10.99 a month.

Current customers are being given a “one-month grace period before the new price becomes effective. This would be the first increase for its premium subscription plan since Spotify launched in 2011. The move follows other streaming services which have also increased subscription costs. Spotify says it’s so it can keep innovating.

TikTok New Posts Feature

TikTok has a new feature, text posts have been added to the app. With text posts, app users can now post written content. The feature is similar to other social media apps’ written text feature like, Twitter, Facebook, Threads, Instagram stories and Tumblr all have it.

TikTok features already include live videos, pictures, duets and stitches. In a news release it says, with text posts, TikTok is simply expanding the boundaries of content creation.

Creating a text post on TikTok is easy. First, you’ll need to access the camera page...from there you’ll have three options: photo, video, and text.

Twitter Rebrand

Twitter is sending the famous blue bird flying and changing its logo to white letter “X” on a black background.

It’s just the latest change to Twitter since Elon Musk purchased the platform last year. For now it’s just a rebrand, but industry experts envision a future app that encompasses everything a person wants to do online.

Killing an iconic brand is risky at a time when rival apps are luring users...although Facebook became Meta and Google adopted Alphabet.

