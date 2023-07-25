Advertise With Us
St. Jude’s Back to School Preparation includes HPV Vaccination

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Every year, more than 35,000 men and women are diagnosed with a cancer caused by HPV in the United States. About 14 million people in the U.S., including teens, become infected with HPV each year.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has an important role and responsibility in increasing HPV vaccination rates locally, regionally, and nationally which is why in 2021 they launched the HPV Cancer Prevention Program at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The HPV Cancer Prevention Program at St. Jude is focused on one-time HPV vaccination by the 13th birthday. The primary focus is on educating and engaging with parents and caregivers – the vaccine decision makers – of children aged 9 to 13.

The Director of the HPV Cancer Prevention Program, Dr. Heather Brandt discusses the importance of the vaccine.

