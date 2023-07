A sunny and enjoyable day on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Today’s forecast calls for a sunny and enjoyable day with temperatures reaching the mid-90s. Winds will later shift to a southward direction in the afternoon. We will stay sunny and dry heading into today, but humidity is creeping back into the forecast. We will see feels-like temperatures getting closer to the triple digits.

Tonight, clear skies will continue, offering a comfortable evening with temperatures in the lower 70s. Calm southwest winds are expected overnight.

Tomorrow, there’s a slight (20%) chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Despite this possibility, the day is expected to be mostly sunny, and temperatures will soar to the mid-90s.

Rip current risks remain low for the next 3 days but remember to still be cautious. Some area lifeguards have already upgraded beach flags due to hidden rip currents, despite calm waters.

Tracking the tropics, there are two areas we are monitoring with low chances of development over the next seven days. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated, but neither are expected to form into anything in the coming week.

Have a great day!

