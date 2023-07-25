Advertise With Us
Hire One

Teen caught on camera being tased by Pensacola Police, after an alleged machete attack

The suspect 19-year-old Andrew Ryder is facing several charges.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, FL. (WALA) - FOX10 News has obtained video showing a teen being tased by Pensacola Police officers.

It happened just minutes after investigators say he violently attacked someone with a machete.

All of this unfolded in the heart of downtown Pensacola Sunday night.

The suspect 19-year-old Andrew Ryder is facing several charges.

Both Conor Burke and Logan Moberly say they were sitting outside and allegedly saw Ryder walk right past them holding the machete.

Police say Ryder walked into Old Hickory Whiskey Bar on Palafox Street before 9:00.

According to investigators he came into the bar with a black mask on and wielding a machete.

Once inside the bar police say he struck a man with the weapon.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

In the video Burke and Moberly captured, you can hear two officers commanding Ryder to drop the machete outside the bar.

Police say he refused, and it resulted in tasing him to the ground.

Ryder is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a weapon, assault, and resisting an officer.

Police haven’t said if the suspect knew the man or if this was an unprovoked attack.

FOX10 News reached out to the bar’s owner, Katie Garrett who gave the following statement,

We also asked the owner how Ryder was allegedly able to get inside the bar with the weapon and a mask.

Ryder is being held in the Escambia County Jail.

According to jail records, he’s being held on a 172,000 thousand dollar bond.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den
(Source: MGN)
Mobile annexation election results

Latest News

According to Guinness, the 33-year-old Canadian singer currently has the most monthly listeners...
Spotify Listening Going Up
Machete-wielding teen tased by Pensacola PD
Machete-wielding teen tased by Pensacola PD
90th ADSFR awards ceremony
Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo ending with a bang
What possible charges against Carlee Russell could look like
Will Carlee Russell face charges? Former district attorney weighs in