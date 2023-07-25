Advertise With Us
Today will heat up to middle 90s

By Michael White
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another decent morning out there, but it’ll heat up fast after the sun rises. Temps will jump from the low 70s to the mid 90s, so make sure you plan to stay hydrated and try to avoid being outside for a long time between noon and 5 p.m. The air is going to be getting more humid as we progress from the end of the week and into next week.

The heat dome that’s been out West is going to be headed this way again so not only will the heat build, the air will get more humid. Rain chances will be low at 20% or less for the rest of the week so hopefully you got a good soaking this past weekend.

In the Tropics, we have two disturbances to monitor. One in the Caribbean and one off the East coast of the U.S. Both have low chances to develop for now. The active part of the hurricane season begins next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

