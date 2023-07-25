What you need to know before shopping on Mississippi’s sales tax holiday

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Complaining about the summer heat may have made you temporarily forget that 2023 is also the year of everything getting more expensive. If you have to do back-to-school shopping, you’re about to get a harsh reminder about inflation.

Because of that, this year’s Mississippi sales tax holiday may be more important than ever. This year’s days for tax-free shopping fall on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29. It’s your chance to save 7% off purchases of clothing, shoes, and school supplies, but there are some rules to follow. Here’s a look at what you should know before hitting the stores.

It’s not really a weekend. Mississippi’s sales tax holiday is often called a “tax-free weekend,” but the fact is it starts Friday morning and ends Saturday night. So don’t make plans for Sunday shopping if you want the tax break.

Athletes and sneakerheads need to read the rules on shoes. The list of shoes eligible for the tax break is very specific. Any shoe designed for a sport with spikes or cleats is not eligible. But cross trainers and running shoes without cleats are eligible. Cowboy boots are okay, but fishing boots are not. If you’re buying shoes for fashion, yes, dress shoes and most sneakers are on the list of eligible items. But all items have to be under $100 to qualify for the tax break. Find a $110 pair of shoes on sale for $99.99, and you’re good to go! The price of an individual item determines if you save on sales tax, not your total bill.

Not everything on your child’s school supply list is tax-free. The Mississippi Department of Revenue specifically outlines what items are eligible for tax-free status. There’s even a list just for all the school supplies you can buy tax-free. But there’s always something the teacher asks for that politicians don’t think to include, like paper towels, Clorox wipes, and Ziploc bags. See the full list here: https://bit.ly/3Ofp6t4

Need religious clothing, bowling shirts, or leg warmers? All those will be tax-free. Yeah, there are some very specific items on the state’s list of eligible and non-eligible items. And it’s important to remember when looking over the list that it includes both “eligible and non-eligible items.” Look for the (N) and (E) to differentiate what’s tax-free and what isn’t. For example, bow ties (E) are eligible, but hair bows (N) are not. Baseball/football jerseys (E) are eligible, but baseball/football pants (N) are not. Trust me, you just need to look at the list.

