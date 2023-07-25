Will Carlee Russell face charges? Former district attorney weighs in

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It was all a hoax. Through her attorney, once missing Hoover nursing student Carlee Russell admitted she was not kidnapped.

“There was no kidnapping on Thursday July 13, 2023. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road,” Hoover’s Police Chief Nick Derzis read.

Through a statement from her attorney, Carlee Russell came clean. Chief Derzis read that statement during a news conference Monday.

Derzis read, “My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any help in this incident. This was a single act done by herself.”

Carlee initially went missing July 13 after calling 911. Police said she told the operator she saw a toddler walking along the southbound side of Interstate 459.

Earlier that night, Hoover police said Carlee took a bathrobe and toilet paper from her employer, and then went to get snacks at Target before heading to the interstate where she disappeared.

Carlee returned to her family’s house 49 hours later. She told police a man with orange hair came out of the woods and took her. She told police she finally managed to escape and walk home.

With the bombshell admission of lies, Derzis said they are in talks with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office about possible criminal charges.

Former Clarke County District Attorney Spencer Walker said, “The reason to charge in this case would be to deter someone from doing something similar.”

Walker said the DA’s office is likely looking to charge Carlee with one to three misdemeanors: Rendering a false alarm, false reporting to a law enforcement authority and falsely reporting an incident.

He said all three are class A misdemeanors that carry up to a year in jail each.

“The real concern Miss Russell may have in this case at least, is the amount of restitution she could be taxed with in the event she’s convicted. I would think there would be a lot of man hours put into this case. Lot of overtime on these detectives and patrol officers and certainly that could be taxed to her if convicted as part of the restitution,” Walker said.

Hoover’s police chief said they plan to meet with Carlee’s attorney and hope he’ll have some more answers. If not, they’ll keep investigating.

Walker said Carlee’s attorney may even bring her mental health into the discussion to try to discourage charges being pressed against her.

