2 wounded in shooting on Chin Street in Mobile

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department continues to investigate a shooting on Chin street and Borer Avenue that happened shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday and left two men wounded.

Police said the two men were sitting in a parked car when someone in another car pulled up alongside them and started firing multiple shots. Police said the driver hit a car that was parked nearby while trying to escape. The shooter drove away from the scene, according to authorities.

Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. One was taken to the hospital by ambulance while the other arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle, authorities said.

