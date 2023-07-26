Accused Mobile cop killer Marco Perez has his day in (appellate) court

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal appeals court in Atlanta heard arguments Tuesday about whether a federal judge in Mobile improperly sentenced an accused cop killer to a prison term that exceeded the maximum penalty under the law.

A jury in 2021 found Marco Antonio Perez not guilty of the two most serious federal charges related to the shooting death of an off-duty Mobile police officer who was attempting to arrest him. But the jury did find Perez guilty of two other offenses, receiving a gun while under indictment and possession of a stolen firearm.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock sentenced him to 25 years in prison. The sentence included an additional 10 years in prison based on a sentencing enhancement allowing for the additional punishment for committing a crime while on pretrial release awaiting trial on an unrelated gun charge.

Defense attorney John Beck argued that the enhancement cannot raise the prison sentence beyond the maximum for the offenses that Perez was convicted of. Prosecutors countered that the plain language of the law providing to the enhancement does allow for that.

But Beck said prosecutors gave him insufficient notice that they planned to seek such an enhanced penalty. He said it would have changed his trial strategy.

“We pretty much gave up count one and two because I felt like the evidence was pretty overwhelming,” he told the three judges on the court. “And my client was ready for that eventuality. He knew that he was probably gonna get convicted of count one. He was probably gonna get convicted of count two. He was probably gonna get a total of 15 years. I mean, his résumé was no impressive.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Gray acknowledged that it is unusual for a defendant to receive a longer sentence than the maximum for the underlying offense. But he told the judges that the sentencing enhancement was “designed for cases like this one,” where advisory sentencing guidelines do not sufficiently capture the severity of the crime.

“It is true that there are few defendants like Perez, who commit crimes in such a heinous fashion that even a 10-year additional statutory sentence will not reach the actual guidelines range,” he said. “That’s true, however, because of the particularly heinous way in which Perez violated these crimes.”

If Perez were to win the appeal, the conviction would not be overturned. Instead, the case would come back to Mobile and be presented to a jury just on the question of whether the defendant was on pretrial release at the time of his offense and whether understood the possible consequences of committing another crime.

The judges had tough questions for both sides. U.S. Circuit Judge Barbara Lagoa pointed out to Beck that his client signed a document indicating that he understood he could face additional punishment if he committed another crime.

“So he was on notice,” she said. ‘It didn’t come out of thin air.”

Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Ed Carnes noted that it was “not terribly technical language.”

But Beck questioned whether Perez had a true understanding of that. He pointed to testimony that his client believed he was on probation.

Gray argued that the record is clear that Perez was bound by those conditions and that the judge acted within his dissection. And even if the judge erred, he added, it would be “harmless” because there is “no realistic different outcome” that a jury could have reached based on the facts.

Beck acknowledged that it would have been a difficult task but argued that the Constitution still requires a jury, not a judge, to make the determination.

“Would my job have been more uphill if (the enhancement) had been alleged?” he said. “Absolutely. I’m not denying that. But I still want that shot.”

The shooting took place in 2019. According to testimony, police had been searching for Perez, and Officer Sean Tuder got a tip that Perez was at the Peach Place Inn. He went there in plain clothes, without backup and attempted to take the defendant into custody. That is when Perez fatally shot Tuder. Beck argued during the trial that his client did not realize Tuder was a police officer and was acting in self-defense.

Perez still faces a capital murder charge in Mobile County Circuit Court. That trial is set for September. The federal appellate judges will issue their ruling at a later date.

