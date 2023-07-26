Archdiocese of Mobile announces a local priest has been kicked out of Mobile Archdiocese

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Archdiocese of Mobile released a statement on Wednesday, July 26 announcing that Father Alex Crow, who was stationed at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, has abandoned his assignment.

Fr. Alex Crow abandoned his assignment in the Archdiocese. His behavior is totally unbecoming of a priest. He has been informed by the archbishop that he may no longer exercise ministry as a priest, nor to tell people he is a priest, nor to dress as a priest. In addition, due to the circumstances of his departure, we have reported this to the district attorney.

The Corpus Christi Catholic Church-Mobile released a statement on their Facebook page.

Dear Parishioners, It is with great sadness that I announce that Fr. Crow has left the Archdiocese and is no longer the Parochial Vicar at Corpus Christi Parish. Please keep Fr. Crow in your prayers. I also ask that you pray for me and for our parish as we adjust to this unexpected change. God Bless,

Mobile District Attorney’s Office also released a statement regarding Father Crow.

The District Attorney’s Office is aware of the situation provided to us by the Archdiocese of Mobile involving a local priest. Currently, we are awaiting more facts and encourage anyone with information to contact the DA’s office.

