Advertise With Us
Hire One

Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’

Mobile County District Attorney’s Office is ‘aware of the situation’
By Robert Ristaneo and Lacey Beasley
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Archdiocese of Mobile released a statement on Wednesday announcing that Father Alex Crow, who was stationed at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, has abandoned his assignment.

Sources tell us he celebrated mass on Sunday at Corpus Christi.

Crow was ordained in 2021 and led youth at McGill-Toolen.

Fr. Alex Crow abandoned his assignment in the Archdiocese. His behavior is totally unbecoming of a priest. He has been informed by the archbishop that he may no longer exercise ministry as a priest, nor to tell people he is a priest, nor to dress as a priest.

In addition, due to the circumstances of his departure, we have reported this to the district attorney.

Archdiocese of Mobile

The Corpus Christi Catholic Church-Mobile released a statement on their Facebook page.

Dear Parishioners,

It is with great sadness that I announce that Fr. Crow has left the Archdiocese and is no longer the Parochial Vicar at Corpus Christi Parish. Please keep Fr. Crow in your prayers. I also ask that you pray for me and for our parish as we adjust to this unexpected change.

God Bless,

Fr. Pat Arensberg

Mobile District Attorney’s Office also released a statement regarding Father Crow.

The District Attorney’s Office is aware of the situation provided to us by the Archdiocese of Mobile involving a local priest. Currently, we are awaiting more facts and encourage anyone with information to contact the DA’s office.

Mobile District Attorney Keith Blackwood

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
U.S. Marshalls looking for Tesean James after day-long manhunt
Authorities call off urgent manhunt in Mobile
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf

Latest News

Charges dropped against Pensacola man accused of killing college student while driving drunk
Charges dropped against Pensacola man accused of killing college student while driving drunk
Local priest under investigation
Local priest under investigation
Charges against man accused in DUI killing has charges dropped
Charges against man accused in DUI killing has charges dropped
Fairhope native lives near NYC crane collapse
Fairhope native lives near NYC crane collapse
Savage shows us the street remained closed off and parts of crane that had fallen.
Fairhope native lives near NYC crane collapse