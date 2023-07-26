Attempted traffic stop results in drug trafficking arrest

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Markes Shoemaker on multiple charges after deputies tried to pull him over for no tag lights.

Shoemaker, 36, allegedly fled on foot but eventually was caught, according to authorities.

A search of his vehicle turned up drugs and a handgun, sheriff’s officials said.

Shoemaker was charged with trafficking fentanyl, synthetic cannabis, along with possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

