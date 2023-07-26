Advertise With Us
Back to School Ideas with Stephanie Humphrey

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The back-to-school season is almost upon us, so what are the cool for school must-haves that will help students and parents this year? Tech Life Expert Stephanie Humphrey has the answers and shows off a handful of her A+ ideas…from mobile technology to educational crafts to setting up banking accounts and even a new video game for off hours and more.

Interview Provided by Samsung Electronics, SEGA, Crayola, and Chase Bank

